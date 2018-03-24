Public Records

Mid-Columbia building permits for week ending March 10

March 24, 2018 11:02 PM

Finley School District, 224606 E. Game Farm Road, Benton County, commercial remodel, $573,071.

Two Dawgs LLC, 4528 W. 26th Ave., Kennewick, tenant improvement, $175,000.

MGPXXXIX LLC, 2802 W. 35th Ave., Kennewick, tenant improvement, $60,000.

Kennewick School District, 5405 W. Metaline Ave., Kennewick, demolition, $24,995.

Hogback Sandifur, 5710 Road 68, Pasco, sign, $12,000.

Raon LLC, 6605 Burden Blvd., Pasco, sign, $5,905.

City of Richland, 555 Lacy Road, Richland, tenant improvement, $2,400,000.

Mac Holdings LLC, 221 Wellsian Way, Richland, tenant improvement, $1,100,000.

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 969 Gage Blvd., Richland, tenant improvements, $372,339.

Conagra Foods, 2005 Saint St., Richland, heat pump/hvac, $30,864.

Bush Living Trust, 3320 Kennedy Road, West Richland, tenant improvement, $20,750; new commercial, $550,000.

