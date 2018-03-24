Mid-Columbia building permits for week ending March 10

Finley School District, 224606 E. Game Farm Road, Benton County, commercial remodel, $573,071.
Two Dawgs LLC, 4528 W. 26th Ave., Kennewick, tenant improvement, $175,000.
MGPXXXIX LLC, 2802 W. 35th Ave., Kennewick, tenant improvement, $60,000.
Kennewick School District, 5405 W. Metaline Ave., Kennewick, demolition, $24,995.
Hogback Sandifur, 5710 Road 68, Pasco, sign, $12,000.
Raon LLC, 6605 Burden Blvd., Pasco, sign, $5,905.
City of Richland, 555 Lacy Road, Richland, tenant improvement, $2,400,000.
Mac Holdings LLC, 221 Wellsian Way, Richland, tenant improvement, $1,100,000.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 969 Gage Blvd., Richland, tenant improvements, $372,339.
Conagra Foods, 2005 Saint St., Richland, heat pump/hvac, $30,864.
Bush Living Trust, 3320 Kennedy Road, West Richland, tenant improvement, $20,750; new commercial, $550,000.
