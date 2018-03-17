Mid-Columbia building permits for week ending March 3

City of Benton City, 1210 Horne Drive, Benton City, antenna/tower, $50,000.
Central Investment, 16004 E. Field Road, Benton City, commercial remodel, $25,000.
JA Klaustermeyer, 795 Lowe Road, Franklin County, new commercial, $93,024.
Edward Rose Miller, 10251 Ridgeline Drive, Kennewick, commercial addition, $70,000.
Never miss a local story.
Kennewick Baptist Church, 2425 W. Albany Ave., Kennewick, heat pump/hvac, $8,159.
Kennewick Irrigation District, 2015 S. Ely St., Kennewick, commercial addition, $11,250.
Hutton Settlement, 4309 W. 27th Place, Kennewick, tenant improvement, $45,000.
South Hill Plaza, 4305 W. 27th Ave., Kennewick, demolition, $15,500.
BMB Development Inc., 4001 S. Vancouver St., Kennewick, plumbing, $10,000; heat pump/hvac, $20,986.
Lonnie Peterson, 417 W. First Ave., Kennewick, commercial remodel, $24,000.
Port of Pasco, 3601 N. 20th Ave., Pasco, commercial addition, $3,000,000.
Salvation Army, 303 W. Clark St., Pasco, commercial remodel, $12,000.
Calvary Baptist Church, 1400 Paterson Road, Prosser, sign, $10,000.
Grace Fellowship Church, 520 Seventh St., Prosser, commercial remodel, $6,000.
McDonalds Corporation, 103 Merlot Drive, Prosser, commercial remodel, $115,000.
St. Michelle Wine Estates, 660 Frontier Road, Prosser, heat pump/hvac, $6,920.
D. E. Properties, 2451 Logston Blvd., Richland, new commercial, $307,409.
Khurana Noor, 1205 Brantingham Road, Richland, demolition, $15,000.
Comments