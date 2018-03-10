Mid-Columbia building permits for week ending Feb. 24

Wayne Bean, 160803 W. Richards Road, Benton County, ag building, $23,040.
Cobie Combs, 2561 Fir Road, Franklin County, ag building, $32,640.
River View Baptist Church, 4815 W. Wernett Road, Franklin County, commercial reroof, $15,000.
City of Kennewick, 7016 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick, sign, $14,000.
PM2 West Limited, 8551 W. Gage Blvd., Kennewick, sign, $28,187.
Taggstrick 1 LLC, 4898 W. Hildebrand Blvd., Kennewick, sign, $35,861.
Jaya Holdings LLC, 5712 W. Albany Place, Kennewick, two duplexes, $749,634.
Edwin Contreras, 3130 S. Gum St., Kennewick, demolition, $5,000.
Columbia East LLC, 1830 N. Commercial Ave., Pasco, fence/retaining wall/brick, $50,000.
Mark Fortune, 1601 E. Salt Lake St., Pasco, tenant improvements, $19,832.
Bleyhl Farm Service, 6705 Chapel Hill Blvd., Pasco, new commercial, $2,706,273.
MBS Holdings, 6225 Burden Blvd., Pasco, tenant improvements, $23,451.
Gesa Credit Union, 2202 W. Sylvester St., Pasco, commercial remodel, $70,000.
Sunbelt Properties, 3309 Road 100, Pasco, demolition, $45,700.
James D. Stull, 1955 Jones Road, Richland, ag building, $179,948.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 895 Gage Blvd., Richland, plumbing, $10,757.
