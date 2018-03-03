Mid-Columbia building permits for week ending Feb. 24

Lorne Bangert Jr., E. 22nd Ave., Benton County, ag building, $48,000.
Juniper Dunes Ranch, 844 Joy Road, Franklin County, heat pump/hvac, $6,762.
PRPS LLC, 3911 W. 27th Ave., Kennewick, tenant improvement, $150,633.
Tri-Cities Community Credit Union, 3213 W. 19th Ave., Kennewick, new commercial, $1,800,000; plumbing, $90,000; heat pump/hvac, $266,450.
LAIC Inc., 7035 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, sign, $18,500.
LFIC LLC, Gary Long, 1022 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, sign, $15,000.
Benton County, 1500 S. Oak St., Kennewick, tenant improvements, $300,000; heat pump/hvac, $31,669; plumbing, $9,900.
City of Kennewick, 602 S. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, commercial, $35,000.
Tri-City Investors, 3 W. Columbia Drive, Kennewick, sign, $14,000.
Ti Tierra Real Estate, 1603 W. A St., Pasco, new commercial, $347,116.
City of Pasco, 110 S. Fourth Ave., Pasco, commercial remodel, $29,000.
Hogback Sandifur, 5710 Road 68, Pasco, tenant improvements, $179,792.
Garam LLC/Dickeys, 6627 Burden Blvd., Pasco, tenant improvements, $135,329.
Columbia Basin College, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco, commercial, $43,104.
Jean You, 8120 Sunset Lane, Pasco, commercial reroof, $9,718.
BMB Development, 4823 Barbera St., Richland, duplex, $373,685; duplex, $186,742.
Ford Group LLC, 1601 Columbia Park Trail #204, Richland, heat pump/hvac, $5,182.
