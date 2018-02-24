Public Records

Mid-Columbia building permits for week ending Feb. 10

February 24, 2018 11:29 PM

Week ending Feb. 10

Thomas Silvers, 236708 E. Windigo PR SE, Benton County, $50,701.

State of Washington, 24106 N. Bunn Road, Benton County, heat pump/hvac, $7,830.

CC Holdings, 10190 Glade North Road, Franklin County, ag building, $517,465.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Blue Bridge Properties, 402 N. Ely St., Kennewick, tenant improvements, $25,000; heat pump/hvac, $24,000.

City of Kennewick, 416 N. Kingwood St., Kennewick, new commercial, $18,000.

Washington Securities, 8901 W. Tucannon Ave., Kennewick, tenant improvements, $5,000.

Steve J. Oord, 3101 W. John Day Ave., Kennewick, commercial remodel, $44,985.

Kings Corner Properties, 3421 King Ave., Pasco, tenant improvements, $28,296.

Port of Pasco, 4218 Stearman Ave. #1-79, Pasco, new commercial, $1,232,544.

Northwest Frozen Foods, 1825 N. Commercial Ave., Pasco, fire alarm system, $204,000.

AAA Renovation & Construction, 618 W. Clark St., Pasco, tenant improvements, $20,890.

Port of Pasco, 3412 Stearman Ave. 210/106, Pasco, tenant improvements, $7,437.

Viera’s Bakery LLC, 4903 Robert Wayne Drive, Pasco, commercial remodel, $9,000.

West 77 VP, LLC, 1370 Tapteal Drive, Richland, new commercial, $6,744,150.

Greg Kasza, 1616 Hains Ave., Richland, demolition, $30,877.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

This beloved Pasco fixture is stepping down

View More Video