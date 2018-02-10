Mid-Columbia building permits for week ending Feb. 3

Week ending Feb. 3
Michael Morgan, 2517 S. Gum St., Benton County, solar misc., $18,000.
McCardle Trustees, 8903 W. Gage Blvd., Kennewick, tenant improvements, $18,000; heat pump/hvac, $8,000.
Tri-City Investors LLC, 3 W. Columbia Drive, Kennewick, sign, $6,000.
Community First Bank, 8131 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick, $65,545.
Max N. Pocasangre, 1711 S. Rainier St., Kennewick, demolition, $8,000.
Jose Valle, 15 E. First Ave., Kennewick, commercial reroof, $29,000.
Jesus J. Diaz, 720 N. 20th Ave., Pasco, commercial addition, $135,562.
Ramero Mendoza, 2216 W. Henry Place, Pasco, demolition, $8,000.
Heartlinks, 612 Fifth St., Prosser, commercial remodel, $39,000.
Presbyterian Church, 912 Yakima Ave., Prosser, commercial remodel, $496,500.
Milne Fruit Products, 2200 SR 221, Prosser, new commercial, $1,878,454; grading, $8,000; commercial reroof, $19,190.
Carlos Perez-Leon, 916 Lillian St., Prosser, commercial reroof, $9,000.
Westridge Property, 4927/4929 Smitty Drive, Richland, duplex, $236,382; duplex, $182,535.
Washington Square Apartments, 2455 George Washington Way, A,B,C,D, Richland, siding/windows, $180,000.
Port of Benton, 2920 George Washington Way, Richland, demolition, $50,000.
City of West Richland, 5375 Astoria Road, West Richland, commercial remodel, $15,000.
