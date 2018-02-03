Mid-Columbia building permits for week ending Jan. 20

Week ending Jan. 20
Lamb Weston Inc., 187107 S. Watts Road, Benton County, air handler, $125,000.
Terry McCardle, 8530 W. Gage Blvd., Kennewick, sign, $5,222.
Laic Inc., 7035 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, sign, $15,000.
Overturf Properties, 1016 W. Columbia Drive, Kennewick, sign, $20,000.
Sage Bay Company, 6512 W. Hood Place, Kennewick, tenant improvements, $60,000; heat pump/hvac, $6,300; plumbing, $6,000.
Smith Cove Partner, 3180 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, tenant improvements, $33,000.
Rowand and Assoc. LLP, 1925 E. Janes St., Pasco, tenant improvements, $302,105.
Americo Real Est., 3212 W. Court St., Pasco, commercial reroof, $27,977.
Permobile Pasco LLC, 2701 W. Court St., Pasco, commercial addition, $7,000.
Port of Benton, 2807 Stevens Drive, Richland, antenna/tower, $18,000.
Port of Benton, 1851 Terminal Drive, Richland, tenant improvements, $150,000.
All Saints Episcopal Church, 1322 Kimball Ave., Richland, heat pump/hvac, $13,910.
Battelle, 520 and 524 Third St., Richland, demolitions, $3,529,000.
