Mid-Columbia bankruptcies for Jan. 28

U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Spokane
CHAPTER 7
Gerald Lewis Wilson, 1908 N. Road. 44, Pasco, assets $152,082; debts $177,175.
Michael Robert Cordy, 3711 Cook Lane, Pasco, assets $86,092; debts $80,096.
Lee Roy Morel, 895 S. Broadway Ave., Othello, assets $192,672; debts $2,814.
Dana Amber Baldwin, 3316 Calder Lane, Pasco, assets $261,920; debts $200,670.
Debora Lynn Andrews, 33805 E. 2138 PR SE, Kennewick, assets $35,856; debts $27,669.
Nanci L. Warner, 2407 Michael Ave., Richland, assets $159,476; debts $164,177.
