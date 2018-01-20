Public Records

Mid-Columbia building permits for week ending Jan. 6

January 20, 2018 11:26 PM

Week ending Jan. 6

USCOC of Richland, 515 N. Johnson St., Kennewick, antenna, $18,000.

Ted S. Wong, 830 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, sign, $6,300.

Kennewick Hospital, 701 N. Young St., Kennewick, mechanical, $15,000.

Highlander Apartments, 3030 W. Fourth Ave., Kennewick, siding/windows, $85,000.

Windfall Capital, 101 N. Union St., Kennewick, demolition, $11,085.

Joo Baik Kim, 5616 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, sign, $8,000.

Port of Pasco, 1810 E. Ainsworth Ave., Pasco, commercial addition, $60,000.

Educational Service District, 3918 W. Court St., Pasco, tenant improvements, $52,034.

Croskrey Properties, 3302 Road 44, Pasco, sign, $6,300.

Tri-Cities Community 715 W. Court St., Pasco, tenant improvements, $59,288.

CSP Pasco LLC, 1330 N. 20th Ave., Pasco, sewer line, $101,430.

City of Richland, 2630 Battelle Blvd., Richland, antenna/tower, $40,000.

GSOTA Family LLC, 129 Gage Blvd., Richland, tenant improvements, $10,000.

JLW Asset Management, 2373 Jericho Road, Building A, Richland, antenna/tower, $40,000.

Napa Auto Parts, 877 Stevens Drive, Richland, commercial reroof, $18,700.

Brandon Dawkins, 3420 Polo Greens Ave., West Richland, mechanical, $10,042.

CG Group, 6919 Sully Lane, West Richland, duplex, $385,000.

