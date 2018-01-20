Mid-Columbia building permits for week ending Jan. 6

Week ending Jan. 6
USCOC of Richland, 515 N. Johnson St., Kennewick, antenna, $18,000.
Ted S. Wong, 830 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, sign, $6,300.
Kennewick Hospital, 701 N. Young St., Kennewick, mechanical, $15,000.
Highlander Apartments, 3030 W. Fourth Ave., Kennewick, siding/windows, $85,000.
Windfall Capital, 101 N. Union St., Kennewick, demolition, $11,085.
Joo Baik Kim, 5616 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, sign, $8,000.
Port of Pasco, 1810 E. Ainsworth Ave., Pasco, commercial addition, $60,000.
Educational Service District, 3918 W. Court St., Pasco, tenant improvements, $52,034.
Croskrey Properties, 3302 Road 44, Pasco, sign, $6,300.
Tri-Cities Community 715 W. Court St., Pasco, tenant improvements, $59,288.
CSP Pasco LLC, 1330 N. 20th Ave., Pasco, sewer line, $101,430.
City of Richland, 2630 Battelle Blvd., Richland, antenna/tower, $40,000.
GSOTA Family LLC, 129 Gage Blvd., Richland, tenant improvements, $10,000.
JLW Asset Management, 2373 Jericho Road, Building A, Richland, antenna/tower, $40,000.
Napa Auto Parts, 877 Stevens Drive, Richland, commercial reroof, $18,700.
Brandon Dawkins, 3420 Polo Greens Ave., West Richland, mechanical, $10,042.
CG Group, 6919 Sully Lane, West Richland, duplex, $385,000.
