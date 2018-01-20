Public Records

Mid-Columbia building permits for week ending Dec. 23

January 20, 2018 11:24 PM

Week ending Dec. 23

Southridge Investments, 3703 Plaza Way, Kennewick, plumbing, $507,600.

Masue LLC, 1325 W. Fourth Ave., Kennewick, heat pump/hvac, $154,323.

Gayle Stack, 2500 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, tenant improvements, $80,000; heat pump/hvac, $8,080.

Tri-City Court Club, 1350 N. Grant St., Kennewick, tenant improvements, $60,000; heat pump/hvac, $6,000.

Kyle Hagen, 910 N. 20th Ave., Pasco, sign, $90,000.

Northwest Frozen Foods, 825 N. Commercial Ave., Pasco, fire alarm/system, $204,000.

Tim Corwin Family, 1226 N. Autoplex Way, Pasco, demolition, $10,000.

Barnard Griffin Winery, 878 Tulip Lane, Richland, tenant improvements, $200,000.

Craig Miller, 4836 Ava Way, Richland, two duplexes, $395,084.

Keene Road Investments, 424 Keene Road, Richland, new commercial, $681,000.

Oakwood Inns LLC, 486 Bradley Blvd., Richland, tenant improvements, $750,000.

Port of Benton, 2701 Salk Ave., Richland, tenant improvements, $75,000.

Evergreen/Segal, 1981 Snyder St., Richland, tenant improvements, $50,000.

Richland Investments, 1515 George Washington Way, Richland, tenant improvements, $62,500.

Tagaris Winery, 844 Tulip Lane, Richland, heat pump/hvac, $5,360.

