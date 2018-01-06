Mid-Columbia bankruptcies for Jan. 7

U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Spokane
CHAPTER 7
Ismael Zurita and Maricela Zurita, 708 S. Third Ave., Connell; assets $129,055; debts $166,030.
Scott Anthony Smith, 1802 Symons St., Richland; assets $193,059; debts $205,774.
Camela Lynne Lumbert, 1624 W. Fourth Place, Kennewick; assets $1,360; debts $52,714.
Jimmy Santacruz, 808 N. Ninth Ave., Walla Walla; assets $1,920; debts $20,206.
CHAPTER 13
Cindy Y. Corral, 1343 E. Egeland Drive, Moses Lake; assets $145,744; debts $20,239.
Rochenda Rae Stubblefield, 162 E. Maple St., Walla Walla; assets $21,271; debts $99,857.
Josefina Toscano and Francisco Javier, 200 Priest Rapids Drive, Mattawa; assets $244,116; debts $267,376.
