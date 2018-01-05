Public Records

Mid-Columbia building permits for week ending Dec. 16

January 05, 2018 02:11 PM

Week ending Dec. 16

JR Simplot Company, 227120 E. Hedges Road, Benton County, new commercial, $50,000.

U.S. Cellular, 10801 Burns Road, Franklin County, antenna/tower, $15,000.

Sage Bay Company LLC, 6512 W. Hood Place, Kennewick, tenant improvement, $20,000; heat pump/hvac, $6,000.

Joshi Trustees, 5608 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, tenant improvements, $10,000; heat pump/hvac, $11,800.

Rotary Club, 6222 W. John Day Ave., Kennewick, sign, $13,500.

Kunpeng, LLC, 3617 Plaza Way, Kennewick, sign, $8,000.

PRPS LLC, 3911 W. 27th Ave., Kennewick, sign, $7,000.

Columbia Basin College, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco, new commercial, $160,000.

Tumbleweed Properties, 1016 N. Oregon Ave., Pasco, fence/brick/retaining wall, $7,774.

Amrik S. Sihota, 1211 E. Lewis St., Pasco, new commercial, $60,000.

McCurley Subaru, 1230 Autoplex Way, Pasco, fire alarm/system, $21,510.

Columbia Cove LLC, 5909 Road 90, Pasco, fence/brick/retaining wall, $9,000.

Jack Grigsby, 3205 N. Commercial Ave., Pasco, tenant improvements, $19,832.

City of Pasco, 525 N. Third Ave., Pasco, fire alarm/system, $5,701.

Martin D. Ferrians, 1504 W. Clark St., Pasco, demolition, $5,000.

Grigg Family LLC, 703 W. Columbia St., Pasco, tenant improvements, $9,916.

