Public Records

Business Records

December 29, 2017 02:02 PM

Bankruptcies

U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Spokane

CHAPTER 7

Tereza Yousif Kori, 3324 W. 19th Ave., Kennewick; debts $25,793; assets $11,786.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Jose M. Cardenas and Maria G. Cardenas, 633 N. Seventh St., Walla Walla; debts $133,256; assets $149,330.

Alvaro Albert Gonzalez, 6405 Chapel Hill Blvd., Pasco; statement not listed.

Visoth Vong and Rong Pich, 305 N. Quebec St., Kennewick; debts $220,421; assets $254,500.

Jose Jesus Zepeda Sanchez and Gracila Zepeda, 2606 E. Broadway St., Pasco; debts $214,590; assets $171,743.

Jeffrey A. Ramos and Veronica Sandoval, 2920 Lakeside Drive, Moses Lake; debts $72,600; assets $11,700.

Monica D. Rios, 147 Orchard St., Walla Walla; assets $175,167; debts $162,540.

Eric Wade Salinas and Jennie J. Salinas, 508 S. Adams Ave., Warden; assets $29,257; debts $75,072.

Diego Reyes Perez and Dora Alisia Perez, 15406 WOI E. Hwy., Benton City; assets $130,064; debts $120,950.

Sonia E. Allende, 2520 E. Adella St., Pasco; assets $49,728; debts $21,987.

Paul Wayne Anderson, 17903 S. Myrtle St., Kennewick; assets $62,718; debts $5,790.

Gary L. Judd, 1000 Alexander Court, Prosser; assets $74,409; debts $37,640.

Theresa L. McCann, 924-B S. Huntington St., Kennewick; assets $76,002; debts $3,869.

Andrew Ryan Springer, 8703 Lancaster Drive, Pasco; assets $29,732; debts $14,850.

Kathleen Joy Leeman, 59 Ridgecliff Drive, Richland; assets $36,993; debts $42,466.

Israel Mendoza Jr. and Lesley Joana Mendoza, 1216 N. Beech Ave., Pasco; assets $139,169; debts $143,938.

Luz Adriana Rodriguez, 502 N. Eighth Ave., Pasco; assets $26,582; debts $26,751.

Johnny R. Burgess and Flor C. Burgess, 8780 Lybbert Drive, Moses Lake; assets $196,340; debts $102,171.

CHAPTER 13

Julie Lynn Prince, 9315 Chapel Hill Blvd., Pasco; statement not listed.

Aldo Munoz and Maria F. Munoz, 168 Boyer Drive, Walla Walla; debts $344,478; assets $233,550.

Rudy Ontiveros Jr., 8011 Savary Drive, Pasco; statement not listed.

George Travis Palmer, 11846 Ridgeview Dr. N.E., Moses Lake; statement not listed.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Pedestrian hospitalized after he was hit at busy Kennewick intersection

    Details are still unclear about a collision that left one man in critical condition after he was hit at the intersection of Canal Drive and Fruitland Street.

Pedestrian hospitalized after he was hit at busy Kennewick intersection

Pedestrian hospitalized after he was hit at busy Kennewick intersection 0:21

Pedestrian hospitalized after he was hit at busy Kennewick intersection
Highlights from Mt. Spokane vs. Pasco boys basketball game 0:49

Highlights from Mt. Spokane vs. Pasco boys basketball game
Man stabbed at Kennewick apartment complex 0:45

Man stabbed at Kennewick apartment complex

View More Video