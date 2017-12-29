Business Records

Bankruptcies
U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Spokane
CHAPTER 7
Tereza Yousif Kori, 3324 W. 19th Ave., Kennewick; debts $25,793; assets $11,786.
Never miss a local story.
Jose M. Cardenas and Maria G. Cardenas, 633 N. Seventh St., Walla Walla; debts $133,256; assets $149,330.
Alvaro Albert Gonzalez, 6405 Chapel Hill Blvd., Pasco; statement not listed.
Visoth Vong and Rong Pich, 305 N. Quebec St., Kennewick; debts $220,421; assets $254,500.
Jose Jesus Zepeda Sanchez and Gracila Zepeda, 2606 E. Broadway St., Pasco; debts $214,590; assets $171,743.
Jeffrey A. Ramos and Veronica Sandoval, 2920 Lakeside Drive, Moses Lake; debts $72,600; assets $11,700.
Monica D. Rios, 147 Orchard St., Walla Walla; assets $175,167; debts $162,540.
Eric Wade Salinas and Jennie J. Salinas, 508 S. Adams Ave., Warden; assets $29,257; debts $75,072.
Diego Reyes Perez and Dora Alisia Perez, 15406 WOI E. Hwy., Benton City; assets $130,064; debts $120,950.
Sonia E. Allende, 2520 E. Adella St., Pasco; assets $49,728; debts $21,987.
Paul Wayne Anderson, 17903 S. Myrtle St., Kennewick; assets $62,718; debts $5,790.
Gary L. Judd, 1000 Alexander Court, Prosser; assets $74,409; debts $37,640.
Theresa L. McCann, 924-B S. Huntington St., Kennewick; assets $76,002; debts $3,869.
Andrew Ryan Springer, 8703 Lancaster Drive, Pasco; assets $29,732; debts $14,850.
Kathleen Joy Leeman, 59 Ridgecliff Drive, Richland; assets $36,993; debts $42,466.
Israel Mendoza Jr. and Lesley Joana Mendoza, 1216 N. Beech Ave., Pasco; assets $139,169; debts $143,938.
Luz Adriana Rodriguez, 502 N. Eighth Ave., Pasco; assets $26,582; debts $26,751.
Johnny R. Burgess and Flor C. Burgess, 8780 Lybbert Drive, Moses Lake; assets $196,340; debts $102,171.
CHAPTER 13
Julie Lynn Prince, 9315 Chapel Hill Blvd., Pasco; statement not listed.
Aldo Munoz and Maria F. Munoz, 168 Boyer Drive, Walla Walla; debts $344,478; assets $233,550.
Rudy Ontiveros Jr., 8011 Savary Drive, Pasco; statement not listed.
George Travis Palmer, 11846 Ridgeview Dr. N.E., Moses Lake; statement not listed.
Comments