Mid-Columbia building permits for week ending Dec. 9

Week ending Dec. 9
Canoe Ridge Estates, 239653 Canoe Ridge Road, Benton County, commercial remodel, $32,067.
Chuck E. Cheese’s, 6340 W. Rio Grande Ave, Kennewick, new commercial, $2,200,000; heat pump/hvac, $90,000; plumbing, $100,000.
Timothy Goodman, 2312 S. Ely St., Kennewick, commercial remodel, $15,000.
Never miss a local story.
Base Properties IV, 7035 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, tenant improvements, $234,700; plumbing, 20,000; $41,450; commercial remodel, $5,000.
Gary Long LFIC LLC, 924 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, commercial remodel, $80,000.
Cong Pham, 4311 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, commercial remodel, $50,000; heat pump/hvac, $6,905; plumbing $17,900.
Jaime De La Rosa, 700 E. Bruneau Ave., Kennewick, commercial remodel, $5,000.
Casa LLC, 3209 E. A St., Pasco, fire alarm/system, $10,000; plumbing, $256,000.
City of Richland, 625 Swift Blvd., Richland, new city hall, $7.5 million.
Comments