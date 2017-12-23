Public Records

Mid-Columbia building permits for week ending Dec. 9

December 23, 2017 11:35 PM

UPDATED December 22, 2017 01:35 PM

Week ending Dec. 9

Canoe Ridge Estates, 239653 Canoe Ridge Road, Benton County, commercial remodel, $32,067.

Chuck E. Cheese’s, 6340 W. Rio Grande Ave, Kennewick, new commercial, $2,200,000; heat pump/hvac, $90,000; plumbing, $100,000.

Timothy Goodman, 2312 S. Ely St., Kennewick, commercial remodel, $15,000.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Base Properties IV, 7035 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, tenant improvements, $234,700; plumbing, 20,000; $41,450; commercial remodel, $5,000.

Gary Long LFIC LLC, 924 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, commercial remodel, $80,000.

Cong Pham, 4311 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, commercial remodel, $50,000; heat pump/hvac, $6,905; plumbing $17,900.

Jaime De La Rosa, 700 E. Bruneau Ave., Kennewick, commercial remodel, $5,000.

Casa LLC, 3209 E. A St., Pasco, fire alarm/system, $10,000; plumbing, $256,000.

City of Richland, 625 Swift Blvd., Richland, new city hall, $7.5 million.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Christmas miracle recoveries for Tri-City woman and her baby

    Vanessa Brown, a recovering drug addict, is thankful for two Christmas miracles this year. She's celebrating her sobriety and the disappearance of a growth in her 4-month-old son, Kayden Hedrick.

Christmas miracle recoveries for Tri-City woman and her baby

Christmas miracle recoveries for Tri-City woman and her baby 0:54

Christmas miracle recoveries for Tri-City woman and her baby
Completing the journey of Sand Ship Discovery 1:12

Completing the journey of Sand Ship Discovery
Injured dog found inside trash bag rescued in Brooklyn, NY 3:12

Injured dog found inside trash bag rescued in Brooklyn, NY

View More Video