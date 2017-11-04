Public Records

Mid-Columbia building permits for week ending Oct. 28

November 04, 2017 11:39 PM

Week Ending Oct. 28

Kennewick School District, 5929 W. Metaline Ave., Kennewick, commercial remodel, $2,400,000; plumbing, $103,500; heat pump/hvac, $243,088.

Lamb-Weston Inc., 8701 W. Gage Blvd., Kennewick, heat pump/hvac, $5,768.

Oran D. Denton, 3200 W. 42nd Place, Kennewick, demolition, $26,000.

Tanglewood Apartments, 465 N. Arthur St., Kennewick, demolition, $50,000.

Pentaviri A LLC, 9221-A Sandifur Parkway, Pasco, tenant improvements, $52,381.

Columbia Basin College, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco, heat pump/hvac, $65,000.

Raon LLC, 6605 Burden Blvd., Pasco, tenant improvements, $20,303.

Hapo Community Credit Union, 2701 N. 20th Ave., Pasco, commercial reroof, $58,960.

Franklin County PUD #1, 2301 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco, plumbing, $8,165.

Horn Rapids Storage, 2701 Kingsgate Way, No. A, B, C, D, Richland, new commercial, $3,230,805.

Kadlec Regional Medical Center, 888 Swift Blvd., Richland, commercial remodel, $35,000.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Kamiakin football grinds out 24-21 win over Lakes in Week 10 playoff

    Players and coaches from both teams react after the Kamiakin High School football team beat Lakes 24-21 on Saturday in a winner-to-state game.

Kamiakin football grinds out 24-21 win over Lakes in Week 10 playoff

Kamiakin football grinds out 24-21 win over Lakes in Week 10 playoff 1:39

Kamiakin football grinds out 24-21 win over Lakes in Week 10 playoff
Globetrotters set a record 2:54

Globetrotters set a record
Franklin County Historical Society fundraising campaign 0:57

Franklin County Historical Society fundraising campaign

View More Video