Mid-Columbia building permits for week ending Oct. 28

Week Ending Oct. 28
Kennewick School District, 5929 W. Metaline Ave., Kennewick, commercial remodel, $2,400,000; plumbing, $103,500; heat pump/hvac, $243,088.
Lamb-Weston Inc., 8701 W. Gage Blvd., Kennewick, heat pump/hvac, $5,768.
Oran D. Denton, 3200 W. 42nd Place, Kennewick, demolition, $26,000.
Tanglewood Apartments, 465 N. Arthur St., Kennewick, demolition, $50,000.
Pentaviri A LLC, 9221-A Sandifur Parkway, Pasco, tenant improvements, $52,381.
Columbia Basin College, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco, heat pump/hvac, $65,000.
Raon LLC, 6605 Burden Blvd., Pasco, tenant improvements, $20,303.
Hapo Community Credit Union, 2701 N. 20th Ave., Pasco, commercial reroof, $58,960.
Franklin County PUD #1, 2301 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco, plumbing, $8,165.
Horn Rapids Storage, 2701 Kingsgate Way, No. A, B, C, D, Richland, new commercial, $3,230,805.
Kadlec Regional Medical Center, 888 Swift Blvd., Richland, commercial remodel, $35,000.
