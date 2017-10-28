Public Records

Mid-Columbia building permits for week ending Oct. 20

October 28, 2017 11:33 PM

Week ending Oct. 20

Finley First Baptist Church, 222909 E. Game Farm Road, Benton County, heat pump/hvac, $9,227.

Premier Seed Inc., 380 Ione Road, Franklin County, ag building, $2,378,905.

TSK, 52 E. Vineyard Drive, Franklin County, sign, $56,000.

Vista Field Industries, 6416 W. Hood Place, Kennewick, new commercial, $2,800,000; heat pump/hvac, $30,400; plumbing, $5,000.

Kevin Bacon Investments, 8131 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick, tenant improvements, $242,852; plumbing, $20,000.

Benton County, 7122 W. Okanogan Place, Kennewick, heat pump/hvac, $30,000.

Kennewick Irrigation, 2015 S. Ely St., Kennewick, tenant improvements, $5,000.

Columbia Mall Partners, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, tenant improvements, $125,000.

Edison Terrace, 520 N. Edison St., Kennewick, sign, $13,882.

MBS Holdings, 6225 Burden Blvd., Pasco, new commercial, $442,576.

LLC Columbia Investments, 712 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco, heat pump/hvac, $6,373.

Norman Family, 2508 E. Lewis St., Pasco, commercial remodel, $12,000.

Twin City Foods Inc., 5405 Industrial Way, Pasco, commercial remodel, $134,647.

Autozone Parts, Inc., 3733 N. Capitol Ave., Pasco, sign, $5,745.

Port of Pasco, 3606 Swallow Ave. #89, Pasco, commercial addition, $41,652.

McCurley Subaru-Mazda, 1230 Autoplex Way, Pasco, tenant improvement, $150,946.

CSP Pasco LLC, 1408 N. 20th Ave., Pasco, commercial remodel, $5,600.

Raon LLC, 6605 Burden Blvd., Pasco, fire alarm/system, $6,500.

Basin Investment, 1921 W. Court St., Pasco, sign, $13,000.

Andrew Brickey, 4105 Palmyra Drive, Pasco, solar misc., $8,500.

Rite Aid, 1329 Lee Blvd., Richland, tenant improvements, $180,000.

Port of Benton, 2701 Salk Ave., Richland, tenant improvements, $352,677.

Port of Benton, 1975 Airport Way #A, Richland, commercial addition, $30,000.

Richland School District, 1750 McMurray Ave., P1 and P2, Richland, new commercial, $75,000.

Kennedy Center Mini Storage, 4085 Kennedy Road, West Richland, new commercial, $1,280,783.

