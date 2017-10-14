Public Records

Mid-Columbia bankruptcies for Oct. 15

October 14, 2017 4:03 PM

U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Spokane

CHAPTER 7

Dacota James Rodgers and Shannon Darcey Rodgers, 5307 S. Goose Gap Road, Benton City; debts $33,166; assets $4,131.

Josefina Covarrubias and Antonio Aleman Delgado, 1015 S. Capstone Ave., Othello; debts $157,445; assets $147,626.

Kristin Nicole Selby, 120 S. Cascade St., Kennewick; debts $58,878; assets $3,938.

Cleotide Balbuena Estevez, 632 S. Elm Ave., Pasco; statement not listed.

Brittiny Nicole Ernsdorff, 300 Barth Ave., Richland; debts $14,276; assets $3,910.

Josefa G. Rodriguez, 413 S. Main St., Warden; debts $16,143; assets $95,116.

Pedro Evaristo Diaz Garcia, 57 Farmland Road, Walla Walla; debts $33,152; assets $12,437.

CHAPTER 13

Hugo Flores-Gomez, 816 N. Elm Ave., Pasco; statement not listed.

Billy J. Combs, 220 W. Loop Drive, Moses Lake; debts $21,225; assets $6,325.

Lee M. Herring and Sheila M. Herring, 822 Ironwood, Moses Lake; statement not listed.

Joseph Edward Walker, 632 N. Tweedt St., Kennewick; debts $48,793; assets $1,160.

