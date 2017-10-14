Mid-Columbia building permits for week ending Sept. 30

Week ending Sept. 30
Maurice Devers, 712 9th St., Benton City, commercial remodel, $6,806.
Gordon Walsh, 107407 E. Badger Road, Benton County, new commercial, $418,680.
Stephen Berman, 237004 E. Legacy PR SE, Benton County, new commercial, $418,680.
Darrell R. Buck, 1301 E. Fourth Ave., Kennewick, antenna/tower, $12,800.
GVD Commercial, 1103 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, sign, $8,000.
Amon Hills Properties, 9501 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, new commercial, $1,500,000; heat pump/hvac, $55,000; plumbing, $30,000.
Benton County, 1500 S. Oak St., Kennewick, temporary structure, $40,000.
Erick Escobar, 2619 W. Fourth Ave., Kennewick, duplex, $293,313.
Basin Investment Group, 818 W. Vineyard Drive, Kennewick, sign, $6,791.
Jay E. Mueller, 1401 S. Union St., Kennewick, tenant improvements, $93,114.
Sisters of St. Joseph, 520 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco, tenant improvements, $10,000.
Department of Natural Resources, 7202 Burden Blvd., Pasco, commercial remodel, $20,000.
Champ 2011 LLC, 2715 W. Court St., Pasco, sign, $6,700.
Pasco School District, 1315 N. Seventh Ave., Pasco, fire alarm/system, $23,000.
Pasco School District, 8125 W. Argent Road, Pasco, fire alarm/system, $20,000.
Landstar NW Investments, 6005 Burden Blvd., Pasco, fire alarm/system, $20,424.
Tom and Linda Denchel, 630 Wine Country Road, Prosser, sign, $51,000.
Mercer Wine Estates, 3100 Lee Road, Prosser, commercial addition, $10,000.
City of Richland, 2630 Battelle Blvd., Richland, accessory building, $6,694.
