Mid-Columbia building permits for week ending Sept. 30

October 14, 2017 4:02 PM

Week ending Sept. 30

Maurice Devers, 712 9th St., Benton City, commercial remodel, $6,806.

Gordon Walsh, 107407 E. Badger Road, Benton County, new commercial, $418,680.

Stephen Berman, 237004 E. Legacy PR SE, Benton County, new commercial, $418,680.

Darrell R. Buck, 1301 E. Fourth Ave., Kennewick, antenna/tower, $12,800.

GVD Commercial, 1103 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, sign, $8,000.

Amon Hills Properties, 9501 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, new commercial, $1,500,000; heat pump/hvac, $55,000; plumbing, $30,000.

Benton County, 1500 S. Oak St., Kennewick, temporary structure, $40,000.

Erick Escobar, 2619 W. Fourth Ave., Kennewick, duplex, $293,313.

Basin Investment Group, 818 W. Vineyard Drive, Kennewick, sign, $6,791.

Jay E. Mueller, 1401 S. Union St., Kennewick, tenant improvements, $93,114.

Sisters of St. Joseph, 520 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco, tenant improvements, $10,000.

Department of Natural Resources, 7202 Burden Blvd., Pasco, commercial remodel, $20,000.

Champ 2011 LLC, 2715 W. Court St., Pasco, sign, $6,700.

Pasco School District, 1315 N. Seventh Ave., Pasco, fire alarm/system, $23,000.

Pasco School District, 8125 W. Argent Road, Pasco, fire alarm/system, $20,000.

Landstar NW Investments, 6005 Burden Blvd., Pasco, fire alarm/system, $20,424.

Tom and Linda Denchel, 630 Wine Country Road, Prosser, sign, $51,000.

Mercer Wine Estates, 3100 Lee Road, Prosser, commercial addition, $10,000.

City of Richland, 2630 Battelle Blvd., Richland, accessory building, $6,694.

