Mid-Columbia building permits for week ending Sept. 23

BUILDING PERMITS
Week ending Sept. 23
State of Washington (WSU), 24106 N. Bunn Road, Benton County, heat pump/hvac, $8,365.
Verizon Wireless, 3109 Fir Road, Franklin County, towner/antenna, $9,400.
PM2 West Limited, 8551 W. Gage Blvd., Kennewick, commercial, $89,000.
Petesway Inc., 901 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, commercial remodel, $97,800.
Roundup Company, 2811 W. 10th Ave., Kennewick, commercial remodel, $95,000.
Dheera J. Ahuja, 3918 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, sign, $5,050.
Pik Properties LLC, 2459 S. Union Place, Kennewick, sign, $6,500.
Eldorado Properties, 4421 W. Hood Ave., Kennewick, commercial reroof, $15,750.
HAPO Community Credit Union, 7601 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, plumbing, $5,000.
CRF Frozen Foods LLC, 1825 N. Commercial Ave., Pasco, new commercial, $1,780,695.
McCurley, 9620 Sandifur Parkway, Pasco, commercial, $49,364.
Dale L. Kintzley, 1115 N. Oregon Ave., Pasco, sign, $10,000.
Autozone Parts Inc., 3733 N. Capitol Ave., Pasco, heat pump/hvac, $18,715.
Burger King 3205, 1033 George Washington Way, Richland, tenant improvements, $125,000.
Cheryl Ann Moe, 1845 Terminal Drive, Richland, commercial reroof, $38,780.
Tagaris Winery, 844 Tulip Lane, Richland, heat pump/hvac, $164,410.
Plastic Injection Molding, 2695 Battelle Blvd. #A, Richland, plumbing, $30,000.
