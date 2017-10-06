Public Records

Mid-Columbia building permits for week ending Sept. 23

October 06, 2017 12:40 PM

BUILDING PERMITS

Week ending Sept. 23

State of Washington (WSU), 24106 N. Bunn Road, Benton County, heat pump/hvac, $8,365.

Verizon Wireless, 3109 Fir Road, Franklin County, towner/antenna, $9,400.

PM2 West Limited, 8551 W. Gage Blvd., Kennewick, commercial, $89,000.

Petesway Inc., 901 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, commercial remodel, $97,800.

Roundup Company, 2811 W. 10th Ave., Kennewick, commercial remodel, $95,000.

Dheera J. Ahuja, 3918 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, sign, $5,050.

Pik Properties LLC, 2459 S. Union Place, Kennewick, sign, $6,500.

Eldorado Properties, 4421 W. Hood Ave., Kennewick, commercial reroof, $15,750.

HAPO Community Credit Union, 7601 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, plumbing, $5,000.

CRF Frozen Foods LLC, 1825 N. Commercial Ave., Pasco, new commercial, $1,780,695.

McCurley, 9620 Sandifur Parkway, Pasco, commercial, $49,364.

Dale L. Kintzley, 1115 N. Oregon Ave., Pasco, sign, $10,000.

Autozone Parts Inc., 3733 N. Capitol Ave., Pasco, heat pump/hvac, $18,715.

Burger King 3205, 1033 George Washington Way, Richland, tenant improvements, $125,000.

Cheryl Ann Moe, 1845 Terminal Drive, Richland, commercial reroof, $38,780.

Tagaris Winery, 844 Tulip Lane, Richland, heat pump/hvac, $164,410.

Plastic Injection Molding, 2695 Battelle Blvd. #A, Richland, plumbing, $30,000.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch: Under the Stars senior prom

Watch: Under the Stars senior prom 0:41

Watch: Under the Stars senior prom
Kamiakin football looks to avenge 2016 loss to Richland 0:44

Kamiakin football looks to avenge 2016 loss to Richland
Richland football looks ahead to epic matchup vs. Kamiakin 2:42

Richland football looks ahead to epic matchup vs. Kamiakin

View More Video