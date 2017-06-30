Public Records

Bankruptcies and business permits published June 30

June 30, 2017 1:10 PM

BANKRUPTCIES

U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Spokane

CHAPTER 7

Michael Roy Thompson, 6407 Pimlico Drive, Pasco; debts $239,863; assets $298,141.

James Thomas Burch and Kristin Dyan Burch, 836 Pleasant St., Walla Walla; debts $319,912; assets $152,400.

Scott Damon Hess, 2923 W. Canal Drive, Kennewick; debts $241,052; assets $146,575.

Bobby Flores and Teresa G. Flores, 1040 S. 10th Ave., Othello; debts $272,542; assets $161,600.

Jarvis Deshea Miller and Stacia Nadine Miller, 912 N. Cleveland St., Kennewick; debts $75,579; assets $14,188.

Trent Richard Harris and Zhenah Chrisena Harris, 4515 Kubota Lane, Pasco; debts $433,643; assets $199,961.

Joshua Charles Carter and Amanda Leah Carter, 404 W. Grand Ronde Ave., Kennewick; debts $38,433; assets $8,893.

Amber McGuin, 27 Crown Drive PR, West Richland; debts $111,005; assets $28,223.

Melissa Gongora Saldana, 1814 Marie St., Pasco; debts $146,002; assets $6,748.

Sonia Sanchez, 1320 Sheridan Ave., Prosser; debts $46,049; assets $18,350.

Francisco Reyes Borjas, 332 S. Fourth Ave., Walla Walla; debts $15,533; assets $30,264.

Manuela R. Rodriguez, 114 S.E. Ninth St., College Place; debts $43,285; assets $66,467.

Tania Bereniz Gomez, 3913 Phoenix Lane, Pasco; debts $40,733; assets $19,500.

CHAPTER 13

Traci Lynn Sheets, 6605 W. Argent Road, Pasco; debts $248,653; assets $228,950.

Blanca Lopez, 2112 Seventh Ave., Pasco; statement not listed.

Building permits

Week ending June 17

Jack Grigsby Sr., 2625 W. Entiat Ave., Kennewick, commercial addition, $30,000; plumbing, $5,000; heat pump/hvac, $5,000.

Tri-Cities Community Health, 721 S. Auburn St., Kennewick, commercial remodel, $120,000.

Kennewick School District, 4901 W. 20th Ave., Kennewick, new commercial, $94,945.

Kennewick School District, 3520 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick, new commercial, $25,000.

The Lodging Group, 300 N. Ely St., Kennewick, sign, $20,000.

Benton Franklin Juvenile Center, 5606 W. Canal Drive, Kennewick, commercial addition, $336,309.

Columbia Square, 1220 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, commercial remodel, $15,000.

Wal-Mart Real Estate, 4820 Road 68, Pasco, commercial remodel, $120,000.

Jay P. Brantingham, 3030 Travel Plaza Way, Pasco, new commercial, $1,056,256.

Jung Choi, 612 Gage Blvd., Richland, tenant improvements, $200,000.

Richland School District, 1550 George Washington Way, Richland, new commercial, $16,000,000.

Grand Prix Investment, 112 Keene Road, Richland, deck addition, $9,703.

Tri-Cities Community Health, 915 Goethals Drive, Richland, tenant improvements, $70,000.

