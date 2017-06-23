Public Records

June 23, 2017 3:26 PM

Building permist published June 23

Week ending June 10

Coventry Vale Wine, 51705 N. Wilgus Road, Benton County, patio/patio cover, $175,000.

Rogers Potato, 6419 N. Railroad Ave., Franklin County, commercial addition, $312,375.

Clearwater Professional Center, 5215 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, commercial remodel, $17,700; heat pump/hvac, $10,000.

Taggstrick1 LLC, 4898 W. Hildebrand Blvd., Kennewick, commercial remodel, $525,000; heat pump/hvac, $10,000; plumbing, $35,000.

Local 598 Building Association, 1328 N. 28th Ave., Pasco, fire alarm/system, $29,500.

City of Pasco, 4803 W. Octave St., Pasco, sewer connect, $5,973.

WSU Tri-Cities, 215 University Drive, Richland, new commercial, $458,698.

WSU Tri-Cities, 227 University Drive, Richland, multi-family, $7,979,800.

Grigsby Properties, 585 Stevens Drive, Richland, new commercial, $1,110,816.

City of Richland, 3432 Beardsley Road, Richland, commercial addition, $50,000.

First Richland LP, 2762 Duportail St., Richland, sign, $5,000.

Port of Benton, 3100 George Washington Way, Richland, tenant improvements, $40,000.

David Black, 743 Gage Blvd., Richland, tenant improvements, $137,000.

All Saints Episcopal, 1322 Kimball Ave., Richland, commercial remodel, $7,500.

Anne Rettig, 370 Blalock Court, Richland, commercial reroof, $12,450.

Victoria McCurley, 360 Blalock Court, Richland, commercial reroof, $12,450.

