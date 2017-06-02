Mid-Columbia bankruptcies

U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Spokane
CHAPTER 7
Angel Figueroa, 318 W. Pearl, Pasco; statement not listed.
Sharon Louise Richardson, 2845 S. Dennis Place, Kennewick; debts $33,980; assets $329,691.
Rocky Don Klemetsen, 929 S. Keller St., Kennewick; debts $23,025; assets $11,535.
Michael Todd Richards, 6 N. Palouse, Kennewick; debts $6,335; assets $2,440.
Nicole Michelle Berg, 5501 W. Hildebrand Blvd., Kennewick; debts $23,418; assets $7,295.
Terry Lee Bailey Jr. and Larissa Nicole Bailey, 1900 Stevens Drive, Richland; debts $121,568; assets $20,275.
Amanda Ashley Reyes, 2224 W. 13th Ave., Kennewick; debts $17,560; assets $6,430.
Sara A. Spence and Ethan T. Spence, 3573 Barney Road, Touchet; debts $13,492; assets $10,462.
Lynell Tiller, 493 Charbonneau Drive, Richland; debts $80,282; assets $7,600.
Nancy Jane Salinas, 611 Columbia Park, Richland; debts $27,153; assets $12,065.
Atanael Sorto and Delmy Amaya Sorto, 1842 W. Octave St., Pasco; debts $104,355; assets $99,509.
CHAPTER 13
Daniel T. Coffey Jr., 335 Myrtle St., Walla Walla; debts $121,592; assets $118,440.
Thomas D. Sheridan and Peggy A. Sheridan, 634 Ash, Walla Walla; debts $187,250; assets $244,806.
Kenneth Stanley Young, 1732 N. 16th Ave., Pasco; statement not listed.
Brian Bradley, 5014 W. Canal Drive, Kennewick; debts $36,037; assets $3,345.
Agustin Ocampo, 1009 N. Road 46, Pasco; statement not listed.
