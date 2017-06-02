Public Records

Mid-Columbia bankruptcies

Tri-City Herald

June 02, 2017 4:42 PM

U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Spokane

CHAPTER 7

Angel Figueroa, 318 W. Pearl, Pasco; statement not listed.

Sharon Louise Richardson, 2845 S. Dennis Place, Kennewick; debts $33,980; assets $329,691.

Rocky Don Klemetsen, 929 S. Keller St., Kennewick; debts $23,025; assets $11,535.

Michael Todd Richards, 6 N. Palouse, Kennewick; debts $6,335; assets $2,440.

Nicole Michelle Berg, 5501 W. Hildebrand Blvd., Kennewick; debts $23,418; assets $7,295.

Terry Lee Bailey Jr. and Larissa Nicole Bailey, 1900 Stevens Drive, Richland; debts $121,568; assets $20,275.

Amanda Ashley Reyes, 2224 W. 13th Ave., Kennewick; debts $17,560; assets $6,430.

Sara A. Spence and Ethan T. Spence, 3573 Barney Road, Touchet; debts $13,492; assets $10,462.

Lynell Tiller, 493 Charbonneau Drive, Richland; debts $80,282; assets $7,600.

Nancy Jane Salinas, 611 Columbia Park, Richland; debts $27,153; assets $12,065.

Atanael Sorto and Delmy Amaya Sorto, 1842 W. Octave St., Pasco; debts $104,355; assets $99,509.

CHAPTER 13

Daniel T. Coffey Jr., 335 Myrtle St., Walla Walla; debts $121,592; assets $118,440.

Thomas D. Sheridan and Peggy A. Sheridan, 634 Ash, Walla Walla; debts $187,250; assets $244,806.

Kenneth Stanley Young, 1732 N. 16th Ave., Pasco; statement not listed.

Brian Bradley, 5014 W. Canal Drive, Kennewick; debts $36,037; assets $3,345.

Agustin Ocampo, 1009 N. Road 46, Pasco; statement not listed.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

An alternative high school in Pasco gets a make over that it deserves

An alternative high school in Pasco gets a make over that it deserves 1:24

An alternative high school in Pasco gets a make over that it deserves
An Ice Age paleontological excavation could be in your backyard in south of Kennewick 1:10

An Ice Age paleontological excavation could be in your backyard in south of Kennewick
Sasquatch enthusiasts gather in Kennewick for the International Bigfoot Conference. 1:32

Sasquatch enthusiasts gather in Kennewick for the International Bigfoot Conference.

View More Video