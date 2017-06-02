Mid-Columbia building permits

Week ending May 6
USCOC of Richland, 73415 N. Crosby Road, Benton County, antenna/tower, $18,000.
USCOC of Richland, Wye Barricade Rt. 4 South, Benton County, antenna/tower, $17,800.
USCOC of Richland, 165755 S. 812 PR SE, Benton County, antenna/tower, $80,000.
USCOC of Richland, 200 East Hanford Reservation, Benton County, antenna/tower, $17,800.
Northwest Vinifera, 34101 N. Wilgus Road, Benton County, accessory building, $291,850.
Uriel Hernandez, 196121 E. SR 397, Benton County, ag building, $16,800.
Sem Materials, 3152 Selph Landing Road, Franklin County, storage tank, $55,000.
Kennewick School, 6011 W. 10th Place, Kennewick, new commercial, $17,000,000; heat pump/hvac, $2,300,000; plumbing, $600,000.
Columbia Square, 1220 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, sign, $6,000.
Pik Properties LLC, 2459 S. Union Place, Kennewick, tenant improvements, $180,000; heat pump/hvac, $10,000; plumbing, $5,000.
3 Blanks LLC, 6205 W. Okanogan Ave., Kennewick, tenant improvements, $7,000.
Smith Cove Partners, 3180 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, tenant improvements, $20,000.
Michael L. Olsen, 3512 W. 10th Ave., Kennewick, commercial, $10,000.
Perfection Investments, 1914 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, commercial reroof, $16,640.
The FIOE Group LLC, 3311 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, sign, $12,000.
Sisters of St. Joseph, 520 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco, commercial reroof, $33,785.
Rutt Rental, 1100 E. Columbia St., Pasco, antenna/tower, $15,000.
Tim Corwin Family, 1225 Autoplex Way, Pasco, sign, $5,000.
Ewing Irrigation, 1625 E. James St., Pasco, commercial, $23,000.
Education Service District, 3918 W. Court St., Pasco, fire alarm/system, $7,000.
Hilt Investment Holding, 816 N. 28th Ave., Pasco, parking lot, $100,000.
Sparks Family Rentals, 4013 W. Court St., Pasco, tenant improvements, $12,500.
Week ending May 13
Douglas Fruit, 110 Taylor Flats Road, Franklin County, new commercial, $4,432,992.
Sage Bay Company, 6512 W. Hood Place, Kennewick, new commercial, $550,000; heat pump/hvac, $10,000; plumbing, $8,000.
Hapo Community Credit Union, tenant improvements, Kennewick, $132,500; heat pump/hvac, $12,000.
PIK Properties LLC, 2459 S. Union Place, Kennewick, tenant improvements, $212,500; heat pump/hvac, $25,000; plumbing, $25,000.
Wal-Mart Real Estate, 4820 Road 68, Pasco, antennas, $20,000.
Union Local 598, 1328 N. 28th Ave., Pasco, commercial addition, $1,461,606; tenant improvements, $46,914.
Dana Labels Inc., 607 N. Oregon Ave., Pasco, tenant improvements, $141,603.
City of Pasco, 525 N. Third Ave., Pasco, commercial reroof, $31,611.
City of Pasco, 333 S. Wehe Ave., Pasco, commercial reroof, $14,997.
City of Pasco, 204 W. Clark St., Pasco, commercial reroof, $49,751.
City of Pasco, 205 S. Wehe Ave., Pasco, commercial reroof, $127,739.
Pasco Assembly of God, 1800 Road 72, Pasco, heat pump/hvac, $5,500.
Big Sky Real Property, 2901 W. Irving, Pasco, commercial remodel, $5,000.
RCMI Holdings LLC, 5519 Cleveland Lane, Pasco, heat pump/hvac, $5,500.
Lend Program Services, 324 W. Margaret St., Pasco, commercial reroof, $6,000.
Gerald Johnson, 2104 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco, commercial, $9,500.
Zenitram Properties, 955 Aaron Drive, Richland, tenant improvements, $96,950.
Stevie Bergman, 4756 and 4760 Ava Way, Richland, duplex, $391,344.
Commercial Industries, 2235 Henderson Loop, Richland, new commercial, $533,503.
Croskrey Brothers, 1020 Queensgate Drive, Richland, tenant improvements, $50,000.
Kadlec Regional Medical Center, 888 Swift Blvd., Richland, plumbing, $60,000.
Pacific Eco Solutions, 2025 Battelle Blvd., Richland, tenant improvements, $15,000.
