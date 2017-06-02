Public Records

June 02, 2017 4:36 PM

Mid-Columbia building permits

Week ending May 6

USCOC of Richland, 73415 N. Crosby Road, Benton County, antenna/tower, $18,000.

USCOC of Richland, Wye Barricade Rt. 4 South, Benton County, antenna/tower, $17,800.

USCOC of Richland, 165755 S. 812 PR SE, Benton County, antenna/tower, $80,000.

USCOC of Richland, 200 East Hanford Reservation, Benton County, antenna/tower, $17,800.

Northwest Vinifera, 34101 N. Wilgus Road, Benton County, accessory building, $291,850.

Uriel Hernandez, 196121 E. SR 397, Benton County, ag building, $16,800.

Sem Materials, 3152 Selph Landing Road, Franklin County, storage tank, $55,000.

Kennewick School, 6011 W. 10th Place, Kennewick, new commercial, $17,000,000; heat pump/hvac, $2,300,000; plumbing, $600,000.

Columbia Square, 1220 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, sign, $6,000.

Pik Properties LLC, 2459 S. Union Place, Kennewick, tenant improvements, $180,000; heat pump/hvac, $10,000; plumbing, $5,000.

3 Blanks LLC, 6205 W. Okanogan Ave., Kennewick, tenant improvements, $7,000.

Smith Cove Partners, 3180 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, tenant improvements, $20,000.

Michael L. Olsen, 3512 W. 10th Ave., Kennewick, commercial, $10,000.

Perfection Investments, 1914 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, commercial reroof, $16,640.

The FIOE Group LLC, 3311 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, sign, $12,000.

Sisters of St. Joseph, 520 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco, commercial reroof, $33,785.

Rutt Rental, 1100 E. Columbia St., Pasco, antenna/tower, $15,000.

Tim Corwin Family, 1225 Autoplex Way, Pasco, sign, $5,000.

Ewing Irrigation, 1625 E. James St., Pasco, commercial, $23,000.

Education Service District, 3918 W. Court St., Pasco, fire alarm/system, $7,000.

Hilt Investment Holding, 816 N. 28th Ave., Pasco, parking lot, $100,000.

Sparks Family Rentals, 4013 W. Court St., Pasco, tenant improvements, $12,500.

Week ending May 13

Douglas Fruit, 110 Taylor Flats Road, Franklin County, new commercial, $4,432,992.

Sage Bay Company, 6512 W. Hood Place, Kennewick, new commercial, $550,000; heat pump/hvac, $10,000; plumbing, $8,000.

Hapo Community Credit Union, tenant improvements, Kennewick, $132,500; heat pump/hvac, $12,000.

PIK Properties LLC, 2459 S. Union Place, Kennewick, tenant improvements, $212,500; heat pump/hvac, $25,000; plumbing, $25,000.

Wal-Mart Real Estate, 4820 Road 68, Pasco, antennas, $20,000.

Union Local 598, 1328 N. 28th Ave., Pasco, commercial addition, $1,461,606; tenant improvements, $46,914.

Dana Labels Inc., 607 N. Oregon Ave., Pasco, tenant improvements, $141,603.

City of Pasco, 525 N. Third Ave., Pasco, commercial reroof, $31,611.

City of Pasco, 333 S. Wehe Ave., Pasco, commercial reroof, $14,997.

City of Pasco, 204 W. Clark St., Pasco, commercial reroof, $49,751.

City of Pasco, 205 S. Wehe Ave., Pasco, commercial reroof, $127,739.

Pasco Assembly of God, 1800 Road 72, Pasco, heat pump/hvac, $5,500.

Big Sky Real Property, 2901 W. Irving, Pasco, commercial remodel, $5,000.

RCMI Holdings LLC, 5519 Cleveland Lane, Pasco, heat pump/hvac, $5,500.

Lend Program Services, 324 W. Margaret St., Pasco, commercial reroof, $6,000.

Gerald Johnson, 2104 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco, commercial, $9,500.

Zenitram Properties, 955 Aaron Drive, Richland, tenant improvements, $96,950.

Stevie Bergman, 4756 and 4760 Ava Way, Richland, duplex, $391,344.

Commercial Industries, 2235 Henderson Loop, Richland, new commercial, $533,503.

Croskrey Brothers, 1020 Queensgate Drive, Richland, tenant improvements, $50,000.

Kadlec Regional Medical Center, 888 Swift Blvd., Richland, plumbing, $60,000.

Pacific Eco Solutions, 2025 Battelle Blvd., Richland, tenant improvements, $15,000.

