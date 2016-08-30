Wapello County board advances measure to raise minimum wage

Wapello County supervisors have taken another step toward raising the minimum wage in the county to $10.10 an hour by 2019.
The board voted a second time Monday to advance the measure. A third and final vote is scheduled to occur Sept. 13.
Several people at Monday's board meeting objected to the proposal, with many suggesting it would hurt county businesses. But Supervisor Steve Siegel said raising the minimum wage is the best way to see that the lowest-wage workers are paid fairly.
Wapello County's poverty rate is third-highest in Iowa and, at a little more than $21,900, the county's per-capita income is the second-lowest in Iowa.
