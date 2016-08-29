Oklahoma identifies potential transportation projects

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation has released a list of projects that are candidates for use of $200 million in bond money authorized by the state Legislature.
The Oklahoman (http://bit.ly/2clX8gI ) reports that there are 18 projects listed and three of the projects are in Oklahoma County. One project is in Tulsa County and the rest are located throughout the rest of the state.
Department executive director Mike Patterson says the bond money was authorized earlier this year and replaces a portion of the $367 million in budget cuts the agency had to absorb.
Two of the three Oklahoma County projects involve an ongoing effort to widen and improve Interstate 235 and include the replacement of railroad and highway bridges that span the interstate.
