Australia and Vanuatu to negotiate security treaty

Vanuatu Prime Minister Charlot Salwai Tabimasmas, center, meets with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, right, and Australia's Minister for Foreign Affairs Julie Bishop, before a bilateral meeting at Parliament House in Canberra, Monday, June 25, 2018. Australia said it would negotiate a security treaty with Vanuatu, weeks after Turnbull warned China against building a military base on the South Pacific island nation. AAP Image via AP Mick Tsikas