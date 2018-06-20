Hawaii commission fines state representative more than $15K

A Hawaii commission has fined a state representative more than $15,000 after finding more than two dozen violations of campaign spending laws.
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports the Hawaii Campaign Spending Commission issued fines Wednesday for Democratic Rep. Kaniela Ing for violations that include filing 23 false reports on his campaign contributions and expenditures and using campaign funds for personal expenses.
Commission staff says Ing's reports filed between 2011 and 2016 were all incorrect. The commission also found that Ing failed to disclose nearly $88,000 in expenditures and nearly $29,000 in contributions.
The 29-year-old legislator, who is running for the U.S. House, apologized during the commission hearing, saying the mistakes were not intentional.
The commission is giving him 120 days to correct the inaccuracies in the reports.
Comments