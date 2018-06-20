NJ lawmakers to vote on budget despite Murphy veto threats

New Jersey's Legislature is set to vote on a $36.5 billion budget, though Gov. Phil Murphy seems poised to reject it.
The Democrat-led Assembly and Senate are scheduled to vote on the spending plan Thursday.
Murphy has said he would veto any measure that does not include what he calls sustainable revenues. He's criticized the lawmakers' revenue sources, including a hike in the business tax rate, a tax amnesty and savings realized from audits.
Instead Murphy is calling for raising income taxes on people who earn more than $1 million and hiking the sales tax to 7 percent from 6.625 percent.
The freshman Democratic governor has clashed with the Democrat-led Legislature during his first budget. If they don't enact a balanced budget by June 30, state government faces a shutdown.
