3 Democrats running for Michigan governor have 1st debate

Michigan Democratic gubernatorial candidates from left, Shri Thanedar, Gretchen Whitmer and Abdul El-Sayed are seen during their first debate, Wednesday, June 20, 2018 in Grand Raids, Mich. The three Democrats running for Michigan governor squared off in their first televised debate. Whitmer, Thanedar and El-Sayed debated for an hour Wednesday night at the WOOD-TV studios in Grand Rapids. Wood-TV8 via AP, Pool Michael Buck