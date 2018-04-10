National Business

China files trade complaint against US over steel tariffs

The Associated Press

April 10, 2018 01:33 AM

GENEVA

China is filing a complaint with the World Trade Organization against U.S. tariffs on steel, aluminum products.

The Geneva-based trade body said Tuesday that China has requested 60 days of consultations with the United States to resolve the dispute.

If the two sides can't agree on a solution, the next step could be for Beijing to request a ruling from a panel of trade experts.

China claims the duties of 25 percent on imports of steel and 10 percent on imports of aluminum products breach international trade rules.

