Donation of 7,000 US flags saves Memorial Day tribute

A Rhode Island retailer has donated 7,000 American flags to help save a veterans group's Memorial Day tribute to fallen soldiers.
The donation replaces flags used by the nonprofit group Operation Stand Down Rhode Island as part of an annual display in Providence. The original flags were damaged when rainwater from a nor'easter leaked into the garage where they were being stored earlier this year.
WPRI-TV reports new flags donated by Ocean State Job Lot were delivered to the group Monday.
The tribute organizer, Dee Rothermel, says this year's display would not have been possible without the gift.
