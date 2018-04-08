The Latest: Deutsche Bank calls new CEO a 'strong' leader

FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2015 file photo Christian Sewing, then Head of Private and Business Clients PBC), delivers a speech during a news conference of Deutsche Bank in Frankfurt, Germany. German media are reporting that Christian Sewing, currently a member of Deutsche Bank’s management board, may become the new CEO of Germany’s biggest lender replacing John Cryan. News magazine Spiegel Online and daily Handelsblatt reported Sewing will be nominated at a board meeting Sunday night, April 8, 2018.