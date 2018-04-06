Did Cambridge Analytica get your data? You'll know soon

FILE- In this March 29, 2018, file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square. Facebook will begin alerting users whose private data may have been compromised in the Cambridge Analytica scandal starting Monday, April 9. All 2.2 billion Facebook users will receive a notice on their feeds titled “Protecting Your Information.” It will have a link to information on which Facebook apps they use and what information they have shared with those apps. Richard Drew, File AP Photo