Myanmar groups say Facebook hasn't controlled hate speech

FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, file photo, Rohingya Muslim woman, Rukaya Begum, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, holds her son Mahbubur Rehman, left and her daughter Rehana Bibi, after the government moved them to newly allocated refugee camp areas, near Kutupalong, Bangladesh. Civil society and rights groups in Myanmar said Facebook has failed to adequately act against online hate speech that incites violence against the country's Muslim minorities, neglecting to effectively enforce its own rules. Dar Yasin, File AP Photo