The Latest: Former South Korean President Park found guilty

FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2017, file photo, former South Korean President Park Geun-hye, left, arrives to attend a hearing on the extension of her detention at the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul, South Korea. A South Korea court is set to issue a verdict Friday, April 6, 2018, on disgraced former President Park over a corruption scandal. Park has been held at a detention center near Seoul since her arrest in March 2017, after she was removed from office on a landmark court ruling. Prosecutors have requested a 30-year prison term on her. Ahn Young-joon, File AP Photo