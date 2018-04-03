US proposes tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese imports

FILE - In this March 23, 2018, file photo, a woman wearing a uniform with the logo of an American produce company helps a customer shop for apples a supermarket in Beijing. China raised import duties on a $3 billion list of U.S. pork, fruit and other products Monday, April 2, 2018 in an escalating tariff dispute with President Donald Trump that companies worry might depress global commerce. Mark Schiefelbein, FILE AP Photo