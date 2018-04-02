Morning commuters walk through the snow outside the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, April 2, 2018. The National Weather Service says a winter weather advisory remains in effect until 2 p.m. Monday, with several inches of spring snow in the New York City area.
National Business

Markets Right Now: Stocks edge lower in early trading

The Associated Press

April 02, 2018 06:42 AM

NEW YORK

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street after the long holiday weekend, led by declines in retailers and technology companies.

Amazon fell 2 percent in early trading Monday, while Facebook lost 0.7 percent.

Health insurer Humana jumped 7 percent following reports that Walmart was interested in a possible deal with the company.

The S&P 500 slipped 3 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,637.

The Dow Jones industrial average was little changed at 24,101. The Nasdaq composite fell 19 points, or 0.3 percent, to 7,044.

