Trump says he wants skilled migrants but creates new hurdles

In this Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018 photo, Akash Negi poses for a picture in front of his office in New York. Donald Trump says he wants more "merit-based" immigrants as opposed to those who arrive due to family ties, but his administration has taken steps to make life difficult for those skilled immigrants already in the U.S. “Any country wants to protect its own citizens, but you don’t just end the program when you don’t have your own population trained,” Negi said. Seth Wenig AP Photo