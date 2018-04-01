National Business

Higher prices at gas pumps in New Jersey, across nation

The Associated Press

April 01, 2018

TRENTON, N.J.

Motorists in New Jersey are seeing higher prices at the pump, and analysts say they expect that to continue.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas Friday in the state was $2.67, six cents higher than last week. Motorists were paying $2.29 a gallon at this time last year.

The national average gas price Friday was $2.65, up from $2.59 last week. A year ago, drivers across the nation were paying an average of $2.31 for a gallon of regular gas.

Analysts say the market is starting to purge winter-blend gasoline to make room for more expensive summer-blend gasoline, and some areas may eventually see prices exceed last year's high price.

