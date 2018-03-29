Fire on bus in Thailand kills 20 migrant factory workers

A burnt double-decker bus is seen in Tak province, Thailand, Friday, March 30, 2018. Police say a fire on a bus carrying migrant workers to Thai factories has killed 20 people. It occurred in a western province along the border with Myanmar, and reports say the workers were from there. Police said the driver told police the fire started in the middle of the bus and spread quickly, trapping victims at the back of the bus. Daily News via AP)