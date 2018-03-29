Democratic state Rep. Rick Rand speaks against a bill to change the state’s troubled pension system on Thursday, March 29, 2018 in Frankfort, Ky.
Democratic state Rep. Rick Rand speaks against a bill to change the state’s troubled pension system on Thursday, March 29, 2018 in Frankfort, Ky. Adam Beam AP Photo
Kentucky lawmakers resurrect pension overhaul bill

By ADAM BEAM Associated Press

March 29, 2018 04:57 PM

FRANKFORT, Ky.

The Kentucky House of Representatives has passed a bill to overhaul one of the nation's worst-funded pension systems despite loud protests from public school teachers.

The House voted 49-46 to approve a bill that re-emerged suddenly Thursday afternoon. Eleven Republicans joined 35 Democrats in opposing the measure.

The bill preserves most benefits for current public employees. Teachers would still get a raise of 1.5 percent each year. And it wouldn't change how long current teachers must work before being eligible for full retirement benefits.

The Senate began debating the bill Thursday evening, and an expected decision to pass it would send it to Republican Gov. Matt Bevin's desk.

Thousands of teachers have protested in recent weeks, threatening lawsuits and a strike if the bill passes.

