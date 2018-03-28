In this undated photo provided by the Quintana Roo Prosecutors Office, a firefighter examines a gas stove in the rented condo where an Iowa couple and their two children died in Tulum, Mexico. Mexican authorities said on Saturday, March 24, 2018 that autopsies indicate the Iowa couple and their two children died from inhaling toxic gas at the rented condo on Mexico's Caribbean coast, but there was no sign of foul play or suicide.
National Business

Services scheduled for Iowa family found dead in Mexico

The Associated Press

March 28, 2018 03:24 AM

CRESTON, Iowa

Funeral arrangements have been scheduled for an Iowa couple and their children who died at a Mexican resort.

A visitation is set for Friday at the Powers Funeral Home in Creston for 41-year-old Kevin Sharp and his wife, 38-year-old Amy Sharp, and their children, 12-year-old Sterling and 7-year-old Adrianna.

A Mexican prosecutor says a gas leak in a water heater is suspected of killing them inside their rented condominium in Tulum. Their bodies were found Friday.

The Des Moines Register reports that a memorial service is scheduled for Saturday afternoon in the gymnasium at Southwestern Community College in Creston, where Amy and Kevin Sharp took classes. The burial will be closed to the public.

The family was reported missing by relatives about a week after they left for vacation.

