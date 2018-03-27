Online ads from unlicensed pot shops roil California market

FILE - In this June 27, 2017, file photo, Jerred Kiloh, owner of the Higher Path medical marijuana dispensary, stocks shelves with with cannabis products in Los Angeles. State regulators have warned the popular website Weedmaps to take down ads from illegal sellers or face possible penalties, but the company says it’s not breaking any laws. Kiloh said "That's Weedmaps' business model, to confuse the difference between legal and illegal," Kiloh, a licensed dispensary owner who heads the United Cannabis Business Association, an industry group. Jae C. Hong, File AP Photo