Man charged with shipping explosives to military sites

FILE - This April 17, 2013 file photo shows the gate for the Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington. The Defense Department says they are tracking the delivery of suspicious packages to multiple military installations in the Washington, region. The FBI's Washington field office said in a statement that the bureau "responded to multiple government facilities" on March 26, 2018, "for the reports of suspicious packages." According to the accounts, the sites included Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in the district and at Fort Belvoir, in Virginia. Alex Brandon, File AP Photo