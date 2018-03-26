Police: Skimming machines found at gas station

State police are warning motorists about credit card skimming devices that were found on gas pumps in upstate New York.
WSTM-TV reports two devices were discovered Sunday morning at Mercer's gas station on state Route 232 in Watertown. Gas station employees removed the machines and immediately called police.
Police believe the machines were installed sometime after Friday afternoon. Authorities are encouraging motorists who bought gas from the station between Friday and Sunday to check their card statements.
Comments