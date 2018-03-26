Homeowners ask Legislature for assistance on bad foundations

Connecticut homeowners say they need additional financial assistance to help with crumbling home foundations that threaten to collapse their houses.
Dozens of homeowners arrived in Hartford Monday to support a bill that proposes every insurance company cover the peril of collapse due to decay or the use of faulty construction materials. The Hartford Courant reports that insurance companies do not cover the replacement of a failing foundation currently.
Since the issue of failing foundations was detected in Connecticut, Democratic Gov. Dannel Malloy has estimated that as many as 34,000 homes in 36 towns might have failing foundations.
Insurance companies have denied homeowners' claims, saying the problem does not qualify for coverage under their definition of collapse, leaving homeowners to cover costs for foundation repairs or replacement.
Comments