Moyer named as new publisher of Las Vegas Review-Journal

The Associated Press

March 26, 2018 11:26 AM

LAS VEGAS

Las Vegas Review-Journal Editor J. Keith Moyer has been named the newspaper's publisher.

Moyer replaces Craig Moon, who is returning to Tennessee to spend more time with his family.

The Review-Journal reports Moyer served as publisher and CEO of the Minneapolis Star Tribune from 2001 to 2007 and of the Fresno Bee from 1997 to 2001.

He's been the Review-Journal's editor-in-chief and senior vice president for content since 2016.

Moyer was the top editor at the Fresno Bee; the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle and Rochester Times-Union in Rochester, New York; the Arkansas Gazette in Little Rock; and The News-Press in Fort Myers, Florida.

Before joining the Review-Journal, Moyer was a senior fellow and journalism professor at the University of Minnesota.

The newspaper is owned by the family of billionaire casino owner Sheldon Adelson.

