Major street construction project begins in Sioux Falls

March 26, 2018 06:20 AM

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.

A $12 million street construction project is getting underway in Sioux Falls.

The 2018 flagship project will divert traffic on the city's west side during the first phase that begins Monday. Six-thousand drivers using Ellis Rd. are finding alternative routes. The project is expected to take eight months.

The Argus Leader says it will expand the current two-lane rural roadway into a four-lane concrete street with a median and turn lanes at select intersections. Storm drainage, water main and streetlight networks will also be upgraded.

