National Business

The Latest: Negotiators set most of Mississippi budget

The Associated Press

March 24, 2018 05:17 PM

JACKSON, Miss.

The Latest on the Mississippi Legislature's deadline for budget and bond bills (all times local):

7:15 p.m.

Mississippi lawmakers have agreed on most parts of a roughly $6 billion state budget for the year that begins July 1.

After a full day of work at the Capitol, lawmakers were filing final versions of budget bills Saturday night for most state agencies.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Negotiators were still working on a few budgets, including one for elementary and secondary education.

House Education Committee Chairman Richard Bennett, a Republican from Long Beach, says lawmakers are trying to put more money into the schools.

The Department of Public Safety will receive a slight budget increase so it can hire medical examiners. House Speaker Pro Tempore Greg Snowden, a Republican from Meridian, says staffing shortages have caused delays in autopsies being done and death certificates being issued to families.

____

12:06 p.m.

Top Mississippi lawmakers have agreed on a bond package of nearly $250 million to finance several projects.

Final versions of bond bills were being drafted ahead of a Saturday evening deadline.

The bond package includes $50 million to replace some local bridges. It also has $82.5 million for universities, $25 million for community colleges, $40 million for the state Department of Finance and Administration and $45 million to help Ingalls Shipbuilding.

The bond package would also provide money for loan programs — $5 million for small cities and counties, $1 million for sewer projects and $1 million for water projects.

Other legislators were negotiating Saturday on final details of a nearly $6 billion state budget for the year that begins July 1.

The three-month legislative session ends next week.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Domino's and Ford try driverless pizza delivery

View More Video