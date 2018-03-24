The Latest: Negotiators set most of Mississippi budget

The Latest on the Mississippi Legislature's deadline for budget and bond bills (all times local):
7:15 p.m.
Mississippi lawmakers have agreed on most parts of a roughly $6 billion state budget for the year that begins July 1.
After a full day of work at the Capitol, lawmakers were filing final versions of budget bills Saturday night for most state agencies.
Negotiators were still working on a few budgets, including one for elementary and secondary education.
House Education Committee Chairman Richard Bennett, a Republican from Long Beach, says lawmakers are trying to put more money into the schools.
The Department of Public Safety will receive a slight budget increase so it can hire medical examiners. House Speaker Pro Tempore Greg Snowden, a Republican from Meridian, says staffing shortages have caused delays in autopsies being done and death certificates being issued to families.
12:06 p.m.
Top Mississippi lawmakers have agreed on a bond package of nearly $250 million to finance several projects.
Final versions of bond bills were being drafted ahead of a Saturday evening deadline.
The bond package includes $50 million to replace some local bridges. It also has $82.5 million for universities, $25 million for community colleges, $40 million for the state Department of Finance and Administration and $45 million to help Ingalls Shipbuilding.
The bond package would also provide money for loan programs — $5 million for small cities and counties, $1 million for sewer projects and $1 million for water projects.
Other legislators were negotiating Saturday on final details of a nearly $6 billion state budget for the year that begins July 1.
The three-month legislative session ends next week.
