Indian court jails powerful politician for embezzling funds

FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2006 file photo, Indian railway minister Lalu Prasad Yadav attends a function at the Indian Council for Agriculture Research Institute in Patna, India. The powerful politician was sentenced Saturday, March 24, 2018, to 14 years in prison for embezzling 37 million rupees

$570,000) from a state government’s treasury while he was the top elected official of Bihar state.